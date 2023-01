Infobetting

...00 Juvenes/Dogana - Cailungo 15:00 Libertas - San Giovanni 15:00 Virtus - Pennarossa 15:00 SCOZIA PREMIERSHIP Hibernian -Utd 16:00 Motherwell - Ross County 16:00 St. Johnstone -16:...Mirren 16:00- Motherwell 16:00 St. Johnstone -Utd 16:00 Livingston-Dundee Utd (mercoledì 18 gennaio 2023 ore 20:45): formazioni, quote, pronostici WE’RE officially into the second-half of the January transfer window, meaning that SPFL clubs are running out of time to get their squads strengthened for the rest of the campaign. Celtic ...New Livingston recruit Luiyi de Lucas is eager to make the most of his second chance in Scottish football following his transfer from Finnish ...