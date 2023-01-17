Leeds-Cardiff (FA Cup, 18-01-2023 ore 20:45 ): formazioni, quote, pronostici (Di martedì 17 gennaio 2023) L’8 gennaio Cardiff City e Leeds United pareggiarono per 2-2 e mercoledì sera si giocheranno la qualificazione in maniera definitiva. I Whites non vincono un partita ufficiale dal 5 novembre scorso, in totale fanno sette partite in tutte le competizioni, mentre i Bluebirds hanno fatto anche peggio, con una striscia aperta di nove partite ufficiali InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici Leggi su infobetting
FA Cup 2022/2023 - il Manchester City spazza via il Chelsea. Leeds al replay con il Cardiff
Cardiff-Leeds (FA Cup - 08-01-2023 ore 15 : 00 ) : formazioni ufficiali - quote - pronostici
Ramsey, Bale, Davies: quali sono i migliori giocatori gallesi della UEFA Champions League... Real Madrid) 85 : Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal, Juventus, Rangers, Nice) 70 : Ben Davies (Swansea City, Tottenham Hotspur) 56 : Gary Speed (Leeds, Newcastle, Bolton) 50 : John Toshack (Cardiff, Liverpool) ...
FA Cup, Manchester City poker al Chesea. Si salva il LeedsAston Villa ko Nelle altre partite della giornata il Leeds United ha rischiato grosso: infatti la squadra di Jesse Marsch dovrà giocare il " replay " contro il Cardiff dopo il 2 - 2 in rimonta ... Leeds-Cardiff (FA Cup, 18-01-2023 ore 20:45 ): formazioni, quote, pronostici Infobetting
Match Preview | Leeds United vs. Cardiff CityCardiff City travel to Leeds United’s Elland Road for an FA Cup third round replay on Wednesday evening (18/01), 7.45pm KO.
Jesse Marsch retains belief he can turn around Leeds’ fortunesA section of Leeds fans do not think Marsch is the right man to turn Leeds’ fortunes around, but the American insists his side will soon click into top gear. Marsch said: “I feel (the Villa game) was ...
