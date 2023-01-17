In a first, Adani to deploy Hydrogen-Powered Trucks (Di martedì 17 gennaio 2023) - AHMEDABAD, India, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL), part of the diversified Adani portfolio of companies, today signed an agreement to launch a pilot project to develop a Hydrogen fuel cell electric truck (FCET) for mining logistics and transportation with Ashok Leyland, India, and Ballard Power, Canada. This collaboration marks Asia's first planned Hydrogen Powered mining truck. The demonstration project will be led by AEL, a company focused on both mining operations and developing green Hydrogen projects for sourcing, transporting, and building out Hydrogen refueling infrastructure. Ballard, an industry leading PEM fuel cell engine manufacturer, will supply the FCmoveTM fuel cell engine for the
In A First, Adani To Deploy Hydrogen-Powered Trucks
Adani Enterprises is the first in Asia and among the first in the world to adopt hydrogen fuel cell operated trucks for mining
Ballard Announces Project With Adani To Develop A Hydrogen Fuel Cell Truck For Mining & Transportation
VANCOUVER, BC and AHMEDABAD, India, Jan. 17, 2023 - Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: bldp) (TSX: BLDP) today signed an agreement to
