In a first | Adani to deploy Hydrogen-Powered Trucks

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 17 gennaio 2023) - AHMEDABAD, India, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/Enterprises Limited (AEL), part of the diversifiedportfolio of companies, today signed an agreement to launch a pilot project to develop afuel cell electric truck (FCET) for mining logistics and transportation with Ashok Leyland, India, and Ballard Power, Canada. This collaboration marks Asia'splannedmining truck. The demonstration project will be led by AEL, a company focused on both mining operations and developing greenprojects for sourcing, transporting, and building outrefueling infrastructure. Ballard, an industry leading PEM fuel cell engine manufacturer, will supply the FCmoveTM fuel cell engine for the ...