Il Nottm Forest si assicura il 24esimo acquisto della stagione 22/23 mentre Danilo, ex obiettivo dell’Arsenal, si unisce per £ 18 milioni (Di martedì 17 gennaio 2023) Breaking: Il Nottm Forest ha annunciato di aver ingaggiato a tempo indeterminato l’ex bersaglio dell’Arsenal, Danilo, dal club brasiliano del Palmeiras. Danilo ha firmato un contratto di sei anni e mezzo ed è il 24esimo acquisto del Forest dalla promozione in Premier League lo scorso anno. Sky Sports riferisce di aver pagato 18 milioni di sterline per reclutarlo dal Palmeiras. Il 21enne è il secondo giocatore a unirsi alla squadra di Steve Cooper dal Palmeiras questo mese dopo Gustavo Scarpa. Si dice che il Forest abbia battuto la concorrenza di un certo numero di club per ingaggiare Danilo. In precedenza è stato collegato con l’Arsenal. Sta assaporando l’opportunità di giocare in Inghilterra dopo ...Leggi su justcalcio
Nottm Forest secure 24th signing of 22/23 season as ‘fantastic’ ex-Arsenal target Danilo joins for £18mNottm Forest have announced that they have signed highly-rated former Arsenal target Danilo from Brazilian outfit Palmeiras on a permanent basis.
Premier League relegation fight: Who's in troubleNone of the Premier League's bottom eight sides can put relegation worries out of their minds with only five points separating them. Who is most in danger of the drop
