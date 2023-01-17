LG monitor gaming UltraGear 25GR75FGEcoVadis premia Trust con la medaglia d'oroYu-Gi-Oh! GIOCO DI CARTE DI COLLEZIONALI Edizione 25° AnniversarioNinjala - la Stagione 12 prende il viaRoma : Morto a 19 anni durante una festa di compleannoPresidente Ucraina Zelensky ospite a SanremoArrestato a Palermo Matteo Messina DenaroAtletica: il figlio di Rocco Siffredi brilla ad Ancona sui 60 ...ESPANSIONE SCARLATTO E VIOLETTO DEL GIOCO DI CARTE POKÉMONGTAOnline: Los Santos Drug Wars – nuovo furgone delle armiUltime Blog

Il Nottm Forest si assicura il 24esimo acquisto della stagione 22 23 mentre Danilo | ex obiettivo dell’Arsenal | si unisce per £ 18 milioni

zazoom
Commenta
Il Nottm Forest si assicura il 24esimo acquisto della stagione 22/23 mentre Danilo, ex obiettivo dell’Arsenal, si unisce per £ 18 milioni (Di martedì 17 gennaio 2023) Breaking: Il Nottm Forest ha annunciato di aver ingaggiato a tempo indeterminato l’ex bersaglio dell’Arsenal, Danilo, dal club brasiliano del Palmeiras. Danilo ha firmato un contratto di sei anni e mezzo ed è il 24esimo acquisto del Forest dalla promozione in Premier League lo scorso anno. Sky Sports riferisce di aver pagato 18 milioni di sterline per reclutarlo dal Palmeiras. Il 21enne è il secondo giocatore a unirsi alla squadra di Steve Cooper dal Palmeiras questo mese dopo Gustavo Scarpa. Si dice che il Forest abbia battuto la concorrenza di un certo numero di club per ingaggiare Danilo. In precedenza è stato collegato con l’Arsenal. Sta assaporando l’opportunità di giocare in Inghilterra dopo ...
Leggi su justcalcio
Pronostico Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea e probabile marcatore 1 ...  La Notizia Sportiva

Nottm Forest secure 24th signing of 22/23 season as ‘fantastic’ ex-Arsenal target Danilo joins for £18m

Nottm Forest have announced that they have signed highly-rated former Arsenal target Danilo from Brazilian outfit Palmeiras on a permanent basis.

Premier League relegation fight: Who's in trouble

None of the Premier League's bottom eight sides can put relegation worries out of their minds with only five points separating them. Who is most in danger of the drop
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Nottm Forest
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Nottm Forest Nottm Forest assicura 24esimo acquisto