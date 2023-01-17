Global FoodTech Challenge Announces Winners of $2 Million Prize (Di martedì 17 gennaio 2023) ABU DHABI, UAE, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/
The second edition of the Global FoodTech Challenge, which seeks to find the next wave of technology innovations on the cusp of transforming traditional agriculture practices, efficiently and sustainably, announced the competition's four Winners at an awards ceremony today at Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) 2023. The Winners, Aquagrain, Orbisk, Revoltech, and Sustainable Planet, were selected from a pool of 12 finalists chosen from an initial 667 submissions from 79 countries. The finalists, who showcased their high-tech concepts at ADSW, represented a diverse demographic – with 33% led by young CXOs between the ages of 22-35 years old, highlighting the role of the next generation in developing sustainable solutions to food security. With a pooled ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
