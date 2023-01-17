Full-Life Technologies Announces Appointment of Steffen Heeger, MD, PhD, as Chief Medical Officer and Fa Liu, PhD, as Chief Scientific Officer (Di martedì 17 gennaio 2023) MANNHEIM, Germany, WATCHUNG, N.J. and SHANGHAI, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Full-Life Technologies today announced the Appointments of Steffen Heeger, MD, PhD, as Chief Medical Officer (CMO) and Fa Liu, PhD as Chief Scientific Officer (CSO). Dr. Heeger has held senior oncology clinical development positions at both large and emerging companies for more than 15 years. His work was instrumental to the development of Erbitux®, a monoclonal therapeutic antibody targeting EGFR, as well as the successful clinical development of other anti-cancer therapeutic antibodies, including targeted drug conjugates. ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Full-Life Technologies today announced the Appointments of Steffen Heeger, MD, PhD, as Chief Medical Officer (CMO) and Fa Liu, PhD as Chief Scientific Officer (CSO). Dr. Heeger has held senior oncology clinical development positions at both large and emerging companies for more than 15 years. His work was instrumental to the development of Erbitux®, a monoclonal therapeutic antibody targeting EGFR, as well as the successful clinical development of other anti-cancer therapeutic antibodies, including targeted drug conjugates. ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Full - Life Technologies Announces Appointment of Steffen Heeger, MD, PhD, as Chief Medical Officer and Fa Liu, PhD, as Chief Scientific ...MANNHEIM, Germany, WATCHUNG, N. J. and SHANGHAI, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - - Full - Life Technologies today announced the appointments of Steffen Heeger, MD, PhD, as Chief Medical Officer (CMO) and Fa Liu, PhD as Chief Scientific Officer (CSO). Dr. Heeger has held senior ...
IMOU Wins the First Places in KITTI 2D Object Detection (Pedestrian) , Multi - object Tracking (Pedestrian & Car) EvaluationsAs a provider of full - scenario smart home solutions, IMOU has been working in the field of AI for ... smarter and more secure life for every user. Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1982899/1. Messina Denaro: Maria Falcone, “vittoria società, vorrei che mio fratello sentisse applausi dell’arresto” siciliareport.it
Full LifeSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Full Life