DearMoon project E il turismo lunare che verrà se verrà

(Di martedì 17 gennaio 2023). La prima missione orbitaletutta civile. Cara Luna. Stiamo, o meglio, stanno arrivando. Un’inedita compagnia (non dell’anello) è pronta ad un’avventura extra-ordinaria, capitanata dall’imprenditore giapponese bilionario Yusaku Maezawa. Colui che, per intenderci, finanzia la missione. Nove membri (compreso se stesso). A candidarsi per l’opportunità, più unica che rara, artisti di tutto il mondo, invitati dal magnate orientale a partecipare ad un singolare e controverso concorso. Nessun requisito di qualificazione specifico. Se non di essere dotati di generiche “aspirazioni artistiche”. Sia chiaro: non sto raccontando la trama di un film di fantascienza, ma i dettagli (seppur pochi) di un progetto ambizioso, affascinante, quasi mitologico. “Spero che ognuno riconosca la responsabilità che deriva dal lasciare ...