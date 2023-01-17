Cyberpunk 2077 più veloce che mai grazie al DLSS 3Con eFootball i fan possono rappresentare la propria squadra del cuoreSan Valentino: la tua storia d'amore è da cinema con XGIMIMEDION - nuovi NOTEBOOK GAMING con GPU RTX 4000Incendio Pescara : fiamme e paura in via TrentoUcraina : Francia e Australia forniranno proiettili d’artiglieriaCondannati a 10 anni perché ballavano in piazza in Iran Natasha Johnston muore a 28 anni sbranata da otto caniSparatoria Frosinone : morto un 18enne davanti un barCaso ginnastica: procura deferisce Maccarani, ora processo, cosa ...Ultime Blog

DearMoon project E il turismo lunare che verrà se verrà

DearMoon project
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a distantimaunite©

zazoom
Commenta
DearMoon project. E il turismo lunare che verrà (se verrà) (Di martedì 17 gennaio 2023) DearMoon. La prima missione orbitale lunare tutta civile. Cara Luna. Stiamo, o meglio, stanno arrivando. Un’inedita compagnia (non dell’anello) è pronta ad un’avventura extra-ordinaria, capitanata dall’imprenditore giapponese bilionario Yusaku Maezawa. Colui che, per intenderci, finanzia la missione. Nove membri (compreso se stesso). A candidarsi per l’opportunità, più unica che rara, artisti di tutto il mondo, invitati dal magnate orientale a partecipare ad un singolare e controverso concorso. Nessun requisito di qualificazione specifico. Se non di essere dotati di generiche “aspirazioni artistiche”. Sia chiaro: non sto raccontando la trama di un film di fantascienza, ma i dettagli (seppur pochi) di un progetto ambizioso, affascinante, quasi mitologico. “Spero che ognuno riconosca la responsabilità che deriva dal lasciare ...
Leggi su distantimaunite

The First All - Civilian Mission to Fly Around the Moon Aboard SpaceX's StarShip

14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - - Yusaku Maezawa (CEO, Start Today, Inc.) announced that 8 crew members and 2 backup crew members have been selected for "dearMoon," the first all - civilian project to fly ...

The First All - Civilian Mission to Fly Around the Moon Aboard SpaceX's StarShip

14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - - Yusaku Maezawa (CEO, Start Today, Inc.) announced that 8 crew members and 2 backup crew members have been selected for "dearMoon," the first all - civilian project to fly ...

Annunciato l’equipaggio della missione lunare su Starship DearMoon  AstronautiNEWS

Steve Aoki sarà il primo dj ad arrivare sulla Luna  Dj Mag Italia

Space X, Musk presenta Starship-Super Heavy, il razzo che riporterà l’uomo sulla Luna (e su Marte)  Corriere della Sera

Milionario offre otto biglietti per andare sulla Luna con Space X: ecco come partecipare  Corriere della Sera

2019, ecco le prossime missioni lunari  Galileo

This CT filmmaker is heading to space with Steve Aoki, other artists on the dearMOON mission to the moon

Now, the 28-year-old filmmaker from Marlborough will embark on another life-changing excursion — to outer space. Hall was selected as a crew member for the "dearMoon" project, which is set to be the ...

This CT filmmaker is heading to space with Steve Aoki, other artists on the deerMOON mission to the moon

Now, the 28-year-old filmmaker from Marlborough will embark on another life-changing excursion — to outer space. Hall was selected as a crew member for the "dearMoon" project, which is set to be the ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : DearMoon project
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : DearMoon project DearMoon project turismo lunare verrà