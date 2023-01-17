Can-Am Factory Racers Make History Winning Sixth Dakar Rally (Di martedì 17 gennaio 2023) Austin Jones Becomes Youngest Back-to-Back Dakar Champion in T3, Eryk Goczal Becomes Youngest Dakar Winner in T4 VALCOURT, QC, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Can-Am, a brand of BRP (TSX: DOO) (NASDAQ: DOOO), has won its Sixth straight Dakar Rally, Winning both the T3 Lightweight Prototype class and T4 Modified Production class. Austin Jones and Seth Quintero, with the Red Bull Can-Am Factory Team, secured first and second overall in the T3 Lightweight Prototype class in their Can-Am Maverick X3 machines. In the T4 class, Eryk Goczal won in his Energylandia South Racing Can-Am machine, becoming the youngest Dakar Rally winner at 18-years old, followed by Rokas Baciuška of the Red Bull Factory Can-Am team in second, and ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Can-Am, a brand of BRP (TSX: DOO) (NASDAQ: DOOO), has won its Sixth straight Dakar Rally, Winning both the T3 Lightweight Prototype class and T4 Modified Production class. Austin Jones and Seth Quintero, with the Red Bull Can-Am Factory Team, secured first and second overall in the T3 Lightweight Prototype class in their Can-Am Maverick X3 machines. In the T4 class, Eryk Goczal won in his Energylandia South Racing Can-Am machine, becoming the youngest Dakar Rally winner at 18-years old, followed by Rokas Baciuška of the Red Bull Factory Can-Am team in second, and ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
VIQ Solutions Announces US$15 Million Credit FacilityThere can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. The forward ...Wire - 16 Gennaio 2023 New predictions from Aruba and global trends agency Foresight Factory ...
Orbweaver Announces Publication of Digital Transformation Book"Workflows in the electronic components industry can be deceptively complex, so I understand how ...Business Wire - 16 Gennaio 2023 New predictions from Aruba and global trends agency Foresight Factory ... Dakar 2023: chi sono i piloti favoriti Red Bull
No One Throws A Party Quite Like The Communist Party: A Review of Krugozor at The Factory TheaterTheatre EVOLVE presents an endearing coming of age tale set in the former Soviet Union that features music spanning the entirety of the Cold War.
Cheesecake Factory downgraded at Citi amid margin, valuation concernsCheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) stock slipped on Tuesday as Citi took its rating to Neutral from Buy. Load Error The bank’s analysts cited store-level profit growth and margin recovery concerns as ...
Can FactorySegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Can Factory