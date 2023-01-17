EA SPORTS SUPERCUP - I TIFOSI VOTARANNO L'UOMO PARTITAPrevisioni meteo : Freddo sull'Italia con il ciclone ThorMafia : I super latitanti di massima pericolositàTrovato e perquisito il covo di Messina DenaroGina Lollobrigida : la grande attrice morta 95 anniLG monitor gaming UltraGear 25GR75FGEcoVadis premia Trust con la medaglia d'oroYu-Gi-Oh! GIOCO DI CARTE DI COLLEZIONALI Edizione 25° AnniversarioNinjala - la Stagione 12 prende il viaRoma : Morto a 19 anni durante una festa di compleannoUltime Blog

24-7 Intouch Announces Rebranding, Changes Name to IntouchCX (Di martedì 17 gennaio 2023)

 24-7 Intouch, a global leader in contact center and technology solutions, announced today it is changing its corporate Name to IntouchCX to better align with its accelerated growth, new solution offerings, and positioning as a market innovator. The Company has also unveiled a new brand that reflects the company's roots and equity while encompassing its new ambitions with a more modern and human-centric appeal.  "We recognized there was a huge opportunity for us to rebrand ourselves to further showcase our commitment to innovating in an industry that really needs it," said Greg Fettes, Founder and CEO of IntouchCX. "Being an innovation-led company has always been part of our foundation and culture, and it's important to us because it demonstrates that we bring more to the ...
Intouch, a global leader in contact center and technology solutions, announced today it is changing its corporate name to IntouchCX ...

