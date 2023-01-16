XAG Agricultural Drone is Granted the CAA Operational Authorization to Spray in the UK

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 16 gennaio 2023) - MANCHESTER, England, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/XAGs, P40 and V40, have beenthe UK's first-everfrom the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) foring operations. With the efforts of XAG's partner, AutoSystems,ing and spreading on farms become legal in the UK, which means that agriculture is about to embrace automation and AI for the net-zero goal.technology has been developed and widely used in various industries, where agriculture is one of the most promising. In the UK, the applications ofare strictly regulated by the CAA.'s takeoff weight was limited to ...