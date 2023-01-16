LG monitor gaming UltraGear 25GR75FGEcoVadis premia Trust con la medaglia d'oroYu-Gi-Oh! GIOCO DI CARTE DI COLLEZIONALI Edizione 25° AnniversarioNinjala - la Stagione 12 prende il viaRoma : Morto a 19 anni durante una festa di compleannoPresidente Ucraina Zelensky ospite a SanremoArrestato a Palermo Matteo Messina DenaroAtletica: il figlio di Rocco Siffredi brilla ad Ancona sui 60 ...ESPANSIONE SCARLATTO E VIOLETTO DEL GIOCO DI CARTE POKÉMONGTAOnline: Los Santos Drug Wars – nuovo furgone delle armiUltime Blog

XAG Agricultural Drone is Granted the CAA Operational Authorization to Spray in the UK (Di lunedì 16 gennaio 2023) - MANCHESTER, England, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/

XAG Agricultural Drones, P40 and V40, have been Granted the UK's first-ever Operational Authorization from the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) for Agricultural Spraying operations. With the efforts of XAG's partner, AutoSpray Systems, Drone Spraying and spreading on farms become legal in the UK, which means that agriculture is about to embrace automation and AI for the net-zero goal. Drone technology has been developed and widely used in various industries, where agriculture is one of the most promising. In the UK, the applications of Drone are strictly regulated by the CAA. Drone's takeoff weight was limited to ...
