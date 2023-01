Video Nba highlights | le partite della notte del 16 gennaio 2023

La Gazzetta dello Sport

Cinque gare nella nottedel 16 gennaio 2023: Brooklyn Nets - Oklahoma City Thunder 102 - 112, San Antonio Spurs - Sacramento Kings 119 - 132, ...Nella gara della notte, i Philadelphia 76ers superano in trasferta per 112 - 113 i Los Angeles Lakers. Guarda ilcon gli highlights del ... Video Nba highlights: Los Angeles Lakers-Philadelphia 76ers 112-113 Nikola Jokic hit a three with less than a second remaining to beat the Magic in regulation. If you are having difficulty accessing any content on this website, please visit our Accessibility page. NBA ...Standings from the NBA games on Sunday We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser, or tap here to see other videos from our team. Eastern Conference Sign up to ...