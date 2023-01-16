Roma : Morto a 19 anni durante una festa di compleannoPresidente Ucraina Zelensky ospite a SanremoArrestato a Palermo Matteo Messina DenaroAtletica: il figlio di Rocco Siffredi brilla ad Ancona sui 60 ...ESPANSIONE SCARLATTO E VIOLETTO DEL GIOCO DI CARTE POKÉMONGTAOnline: Los Santos Drug Wars – nuovo furgone delle armiTT ISLE OF MAN: RIDE ON THE EDGE 3 PRIMO GAMEPLAYTEUFEL - offerte di gennaioONE PIECE ODYSSEY È PRONTO A LEVARE LE ANCORE!Magic: The Gathering - Dominaria Remastered: brandisci il potere del ...Ultime Blog

The Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources closes the second edition of the Future Minerals Forum

The Ministry
The Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources closes the second edition of the Future Minerals Forum (Di lunedì 16 gennaio 2023) - The conference highlighted the world's need for more dialogue and cooperation to meet Future demand for strategic Minerals RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/

The Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources (MIM) has announced the closing of the second Future Minerals Forum (FMF), which was held under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. In his concluding speech, Forum host HE the Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Bandar Alkhorayef, thanked the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Crown Prince ...
