The Last of Us | la programmazione in versione originale su Sky

OF US Dal 16 gennaio in esclusiva su Sky Atlantic e in streaming su NOW, disponibile anche on demand Basato sull'omonimo e amatissimo videogioco per PlayStation bestseller in tutto il mondo, ......50 - Un posto al sole 21:20 - Report 23:15 - Illuminate Rai 4 18:05 -Cop - L'ultimo sbirro 2 ...20 - Army of one 22:50 - Hell - Esplode la furia 00:30 - Anica - Appuntamento al cinema 00:35 -...Is Terance Mann worth picking up after his 31-point gem Zak Hanshew thinks so, and he breaks down the top waiver wire adds heading into the new week. (Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports) ...Discombobulated on offense and seemingly disinterested in defense, the regressing UConn men's basketball team has totally lost its way. The Huskies, not long ago discussed as the most complete team in ...