Roma : Morto a 19 anni durante una festa di compleannoPresidente Ucraina Zelensky ospite a SanremoArrestato a Palermo Matteo Messina DenaroAtletica: il figlio di Rocco Siffredi brilla ad Ancona sui 60 ...ESPANSIONE SCARLATTO E VIOLETTO DEL GIOCO DI CARTE POKÉMONGTAOnline: Los Santos Drug Wars – nuovo furgone delle armiTT ISLE OF MAN: RIDE ON THE EDGE 3 PRIMO GAMEPLAYTEUFEL - offerte di gennaioONE PIECE ODYSSEY È PRONTO A LEVARE LE ANCORE!Magic: The Gathering - Dominaria Remastered: brandisci il potere del ...Ultime Blog

Sinopec Publishes The Sinopec Green and Low-carbon Development White Paper 2022

Sinopec Publishes
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Commenta
Sinopec Publishes "The Sinopec Green and Low-carbon Development White Paper 2022" (Di lunedì 16 gennaio 2023) Strengthening Sustainable Advantages to Accelerate High-quality Development and Achieve "Dual carbon" Goals BEIJING, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (HKG: 0386, "Sinopec") published the "The Sinopec Green and Low-carbon Development White Paper 2022" (the "White Paper") on January 13, highlighting its vision and practices across the scopes of a strategic roadmap, institutional mechanism, clean energy initiatives and the economical utilization of resources. Sinopec was the first Chinese company to publish a "Environmental Protection White Paper" ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Sinopec Publishes Sustainability Insights Reports, Bringing Focus to Packaging Materials and Degradable plastics

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/960416/SINOPEC_Logo.jpg    View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/sinopec - publishes - sustainability - insights - reports - ...

Sinopec Publishes Sustainability Insights Reports, Bringing Focus to Packaging Materials and Degradable plastics

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/960416/SINOPEC_Logo.jpg    View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/sinopec - publishes - sustainability - insights - reports - ... Petrolio, la cinese Sinopec nomina nuovo capo divisione ...  Energia Oltre

Sinopec publishes green low-carbon development white paper

Sinopec (China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation) published the ‘The Sinopec Green and Low-carbon Development White Paper 2022’ on January 13, highlighting its vision and practices across the scopes ...

Sinopec Publishes "The Sinopec Green and Low-carbon Development White Paper 2022"

Sinopec was the first Chinese company to publish a Environmental Protection White Paper in 2012, which pledged to promote green and low carbon development. Over the last decade, Sinopec has carried ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Sinopec Publishes
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Sinopec Publishes Sinopec Publishes Sinopec Green carbon