Sinopec Publishes "The Sinopec Green and Low-carbon Development White Paper 2022" (Di lunedì 16 gennaio 2023) Strengthening Sustainable Advantages to Accelerate High-quality Development and Achieve "Dual carbon" Goals BEIJING, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/
China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (HKG: 0386, "Sinopec") published the "The Sinopec Green and Low-carbon Development White Paper 2022" (the "White Paper") on January 13, highlighting its vision and practices across the scopes of a strategic roadmap, institutional mechanism, clean energy initiatives and the economical utilization of resources. Sinopec was the first Chinese company to publish a "Environmental Protection White Paper" ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (HKG: 0386, "Sinopec") published the "The Sinopec Green and Low-carbon Development White Paper 2022" (the "White Paper") on January 13, highlighting its vision and practices across the scopes of a strategic roadmap, institutional mechanism, clean energy initiatives and the economical utilization of resources. Sinopec was the first Chinese company to publish a "Environmental Protection White Paper" ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Sinopec Publishes Sustainability Insights Reports, Bringing Focus to Packaging Materials and Degradable plasticsLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/960416/SINOPEC_Logo.jpg View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/sinopec - publishes - sustainability - insights - reports - ...
Sinopec Publishes Sustainability Insights Reports, Bringing Focus to Packaging Materials and Degradable plasticsLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/960416/SINOPEC_Logo.jpg View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/sinopec - publishes - sustainability - insights - reports - ... Petrolio, la cinese Sinopec nomina nuovo capo divisione ... Energia Oltre
Sinopec publishes green low-carbon development white paperSinopec (China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation) published the ‘The Sinopec Green and Low-carbon Development White Paper 2022’ on January 13, highlighting its vision and practices across the scopes ...
Sinopec Publishes "The Sinopec Green and Low-carbon Development White Paper 2022"Sinopec was the first Chinese company to publish a Environmental Protection White Paper in 2012, which pledged to promote green and low carbon development. Over the last decade, Sinopec has carried ...
Sinopec PublishesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Sinopec Publishes