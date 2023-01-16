LG monitor gaming UltraGear 25GR75FGEcoVadis premia Trust con la medaglia d'oroYu-Gi-Oh! GIOCO DI CARTE DI COLLEZIONALI Edizione 25° AnniversarioNinjala - la Stagione 12 prende il viaRoma : Morto a 19 anni durante una festa di compleannoPresidente Ucraina Zelensky ospite a SanremoArrestato a Palermo Matteo Messina DenaroAtletica: il figlio di Rocco Siffredi brilla ad Ancona sui 60 ...ESPANSIONE SCARLATTO E VIOLETTO DEL GIOCO DI CARTE POKÉMONGTAOnline: Los Santos Drug Wars – nuovo furgone delle armiUltime Blog

Rumor | Scalebound: lo sviluppo potrebbe riprendere? (Di lunedì 16 gennaio 2023) Nelle scorse ore, è iniziato a circolare un Rumor in rete che vorrebbe veder riprendere lo sviluppo di Scalebound, il titolo di Microsoft e PlatinumGames cancellato ormai tempo fa  Sono ormai passati sei anni (sei anni!!) da quel gennaio 2017 in cui fu cancellato ufficialmente Scalebound, action-RPG sviluppato da PlatinumGames per Microsoft in esclusiva console Xbox. Una cancellazione che, però, fa ancora molto male a tutti gli appassionati e a una larga fetta di videogiocatori, che si erano già innamorati di quel che si era potuto vedere dai trailer, dall’azione frenetica al poter cavalcare i draghi. Tantissimi dunque hanno sperato per anni che le due aziende giungessero ad un accordo per far risorgere il gioco, e stando ad un recente Rumor, forse, potremmo esserci.  Stando al ...
