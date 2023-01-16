RRR: James Cameron ha adorato il film, e l’ha visto due volte, svela il regista (Di lunedì 16 gennaio 2023) Il regista SS Rajamouli, impegnato nella campagna per gli Oscar, ha rivelato lunedì che il regista James Cameron ha visto RRR (l’ultima fatica del celebre regista indiano) e gli è piaciuto così tanto al punto da consigliarlo alla moglie Suzy e pertanto l’ha guardato un’altra volta con lei. Ad ogni modo, Rajamouli ha documentato il tutto su Twitter, laddove ha condiviso un paio di foto caratterizzate dalla presenza di James Cameron. Il regista indiano ha scritto che non può credere che il regista di Avatar abbia passato oltre 10 minuti ad analizzare il suo film: “sono al settimo cielo” ha così sentenziato il cineasta. The great James Cameron watched ...Leggi su screenworld
