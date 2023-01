Rome for baby | l’iniziativa per i neo genitori | consulenza e “pacchetto dono” per la cura dei bimbi

RaiNews

E' stato infatti firmato in Vaticano da cristiani, ebrei e islamici la dichiarazione "CallAI Ethics". Il ruolo sempre più importante degli algoritmi non pongono solo un problema di privacy ...Later this month, Francis plans to preside at a special service in abasilica as part of an annual week of prayerChristian unity, which this year runs Jan. 18 - Jan. 25. “Rome For Baby” Italian actress Gina Lollobrigida died Monday aged 95 at her home in Rome, her family said. “The Bersagliera has left us. It is with deep sorrow that her son, Milko, and grandson Dimitri make the sad ...Italian paramilitary police say they have arrested convicted Mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro in a private clinic in Palermo. Messina Denaro was Italy's No. 1 fugitive and he was arrested ...