Risen Energy' s 700Wp+ HJT Solar Module Ushers in Era of Mass Production

Risen Energy
Risen Energy's 700Wp+ HJT Solar Module Ushers in Era of Mass Production (Di lunedì 16 gennaio 2023) - NINGBO, China, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Risen Energy, the leading Solar Module manufacturer in China announced that the company is beginning to Mass-produce HJT Hyper-ion Solar Modules at a press conference held in Shanghai on December 24th. Song Yifeng, the Product Director of Risen Energy, gave a keynote speech on the challenges and progress of industrializing heterojunction (HJT) technology. He introduced the company's plan to Mass-produce HJT Hyper-ion Solar Modules and emphasized the focus on reshaping the n-type HJT product ecosystem while reducing costs and carbon footprint as the core of the development plan. Risen Energy also revealed ...
