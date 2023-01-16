Risen Energy's 700Wp+ HJT Solar Module Ushers in Era of Mass Production (Di lunedì 16 gennaio 2023) - NINGBO, China, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Risen Energy, the leading Solar Module manufacturer in China announced that the company is beginning to Mass-produce HJT Hyper-ion Solar Modules at a press conference held in Shanghai on December 24th. Song Yifeng, the Product Director of Risen Energy, gave a keynote speech on the challenges and progress of industrializing heterojunction (HJT) technology. He introduced the company's plan to Mass-produce HJT Hyper-ion Solar Modules and emphasized the focus on reshaping the n-type HJT product ecosystem while reducing costs and carbon footprint as the core of the development plan. Risen Energy also revealed ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Risen Energy Co., Ltd: Das 700Wp+ HJT-Solarmodul von Risen Energy läutet die Ära der Massenproduktion einNINGBO, China, 13. Januar 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Risen Energy, der führende Hersteller von Solarmodulen in China, gab auf einer Pressekonferenz am 24. Dezember in Shanghai bekannt, dass das Unternehmen ...
HJT-Solarmodul mit über 700 Wp von Risen Energy läutet Ära der Serienproduktion einNINGBO, China, 13. Januar 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Risen Energy, der führende Solarmodulhersteller in China, hat auf einer Pressekonferenz in Shanghai am 24. Dezember bekannt gegeben, dass das Unternehmen ...
