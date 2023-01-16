Roma : Morto a 19 anni durante una festa di compleannoPresidente Ucraina Zelensky ospite a SanremoArrestato a Palermo Matteo Messina DenaroAtletica: il figlio di Rocco Siffredi brilla ad Ancona sui 60 ...ESPANSIONE SCARLATTO E VIOLETTO DEL GIOCO DI CARTE POKÉMONGTAOnline: Los Santos Drug Wars – nuovo furgone delle armiTT ISLE OF MAN: RIDE ON THE EDGE 3 PRIMO GAMEPLAYTEUFEL - offerte di gennaioONE PIECE ODYSSEY È PRONTO A LEVARE LE ANCORE!Magic: The Gathering - Dominaria Remastered: brandisci il potere del ...Ultime Blog

Nostalgic Pixel Art Attracts Worldwide Attention, New Adventure Title "Tokyo Stories" to Be Exhibited at the 2023 Taipei Game Show (Di lunedì 16 gennaio 2023) Tokyo, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 Drecom Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo; President and CEO: Yuki Naito) announces that "Tokyo Stories," scheduled for release on PC and consoles, will be Exhibited at the 2023 Taipei Game Show, to be held from February 2 to 5, 2023. Tokyo Stories original postcards will be distributed exclusively to visitors. About Tokyo Stories This is a 3D Adventure Game featuring "a visual expression that combines Pixel art and 3D" with the slogan "The story of a girl continues on in the city where she went missing." The main character wanders around ...
