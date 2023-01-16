Nostalgic Pixel Art Attracts Worldwide Attention, New Adventure Title "Tokyo Stories" to Be Exhibited at the 2023 Taipei Game Show (Di lunedì 16 gennaio 2023) Tokyo, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Drecom Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo; President and CEO: Yuki Naito) announces that "Tokyo Stories," scheduled for release on PC and consoles, will be Exhibited at the 2023 Taipei Game Show, to be held from February 2 to 5, 2023. Tokyo Stories original postcards will be distributed exclusively to visitors. About Tokyo Stories This is a 3D Adventure Game featuring "a visual expression that combines Pixel art and 3D" with the slogan "The story of a girl continues on in the city where she went missing." The main character wanders around
