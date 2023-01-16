Need For Speed Unbound Recensione | sgommate in cel shading!

Leggi su metropolitanmagazine

(Di lunedì 16 gennaio 2023) Lo so cosa state per dire. Ladiforad un mese dall’uscita? Eh si. Lo so, mi odierete se do la mia opinione quando il gioco è bello che uscito. Ma volevamo farvi accorgere quanto effettivamente anche questo titolo sia passato “in sordina” (un po’ come successo conforHeat qualche anno fa), nonostante sia uno dei simulatori d’auto più leggendari della storia dei videogames. Ecco qui ladifor! Lo abbiamo veramente notato questofor? Quando è uscito nel 2019,for??Heat ha ricevuto un’accoglienza così smorzata da essere registrato a malapena oltre i ...