Roma : Morto a 19 anni durante una festa di compleannoPresidente Ucraina Zelensky ospite a SanremoArrestato a Palermo Matteo Messina DenaroAtletica: il figlio di Rocco Siffredi brilla ad Ancona sui 60 ...ESPANSIONE SCARLATTO E VIOLETTO DEL GIOCO DI CARTE POKÉMONGTAOnline: Los Santos Drug Wars – nuovo furgone delle armiTT ISLE OF MAN: RIDE ON THE EDGE 3 PRIMO GAMEPLAYTEUFEL - offerte di gennaioONE PIECE ODYSSEY È PRONTO A LEVARE LE ANCORE!Magic: The Gathering - Dominaria Remastered: brandisci il potere del ...Ultime Blog

Italvolt enters strategic collaboration with StoreDot for extreme fast charging lithium-ion battery technology

Italvolt enters
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Commenta
Italvolt enters strategic collaboration with StoreDot for extreme fast charging lithium-ion battery technology (Di lunedì 16 gennaio 2023) MILAN, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Italvolt S.p.A., the company developing Italy's largest independent battery cell factory, today announces it has entered a strategic collaboration with StoreDot, a pioneer and global leader in extreme fast charging and energy dense lithium-ion battery technology. Under the terms of the agreement, Italvolt will license StoreDot's extreme fast charging technology (XFC) and intellectual property rights to manufacture XFC lithium-ion batteries at its plant in Italy. The collaboration includes an offtake agreement for ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Lars Carlstrom, l'uomo dietro la gigafactory italiana di batterie per auto  Forbes Italia

SleeperCharger.com: no more car charging anxiety while travelling

Charger untraceable. A socket behind locks. Or no luck after 10 attempts. For the growing population of electric drivers this kind of charge anxiety is the major disadvantage of EV ownership. New ...

CKGSB Launches First Global Unicorn Programs with First Stop in Dubai

Having worked with prominent companies and leading venture capitals to set up an ecosystem in China and abroad that has fostered over 136 unicorn companies, Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Italvolt enters
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Italvolt enters Italvolt enters strategic collaboration with