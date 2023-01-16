Yu-Gi-Oh! GIOCO DI CARTE DI COLLEZIONALI Edizione 25° AnniversarioNinjala - la Stagione 12 prende il viaRoma : Morto a 19 anni durante una festa di compleannoPresidente Ucraina Zelensky ospite a SanremoArrestato a Palermo Matteo Messina DenaroAtletica: il figlio di Rocco Siffredi brilla ad Ancona sui 60 ...ESPANSIONE SCARLATTO E VIOLETTO DEL GIOCO DI CARTE POKÉMONGTAOnline: Los Santos Drug Wars – nuovo furgone delle armiTT ISLE OF MAN: RIDE ON THE EDGE 3 PRIMO GAMEPLAYTEUFEL - offerte di gennaioUltime Blog

IMOU Wins the First Places in KITTI 2D Object Detection (Pedestrian) , Multi -object Tracking (Pedestrian & Car) Evaluations (Di lunedì 16 gennaio 2023) HANGZHOU, China, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 As the core algorithms in artificial intelligence, visual object Detection and Tracking have been widely utilized in home monitoring scenarios. Recently, IMOU, the smart home brand in China, Wins the First Places in KITTI 2D object Detection of Pedestrian, Multi-object Tracking of Pedestrian and car Evaluations. It scores 57.15% high-order Tracking accuracy (HOTA) for Multi-object Tracking of ...
