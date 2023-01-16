Fiberstar, Inc. Launches New Organic Citrus Fibers for Food & Beverages (Di lunedì 16 gennaio 2023) RIVER FALLS, Wis., Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Fiberstar, Inc., the leader of innovative Citrus Fibers launched a line of new Organic Citrus Fibers – Citri-Fi® 400 series. These new Citrus Fibers are in response to the increasing demand for natural, sustainable and Organic Food ingredients. Market drivers fueling the uptick in demand include a growth in consumer health and wellness initiatives, limited availability of hydrocolloids due to supply chain challenges and increased visibility of sustainable business practices. "We are thrilled to add these new Organic Citrus Fibers to our portfolio," says President and CEO of ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
