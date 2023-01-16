Extraordinary protection | NIVEA develops unique cosmetic sunscreen for a young girl

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 16 gennaio 2023) HAMBURG, Germany , Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/The research and development department of Beiersdorf, the skin care company behind thebrand, has used its profound knowledge of the skin and research expertise to tailor asunproduct, specially made for anamed Charlotte with a rare light disease called EPP. Research results on visible, high-energy light showed that special light-scattering pigments need to be added to thefor Charlotte. This can prevent the light from penetrating the skin, allowing theto be exposed to sunlight for a short period of time – allowing her to enjoy a better quality of life. Charlotte, a four-year-oldliving near Münster, Germany, was ...