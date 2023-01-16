Extraordinary protection: NIVEA develops unique cosmetic sunscreen for a young girl (Di lunedì 16 gennaio 2023) HAMBURG, Germany , Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/
The research and development department of Beiersdorf, the skin care company behind the NIVEA brand, has used its profound knowledge of the skin and research expertise to tailor a unique cosmetic sun protection product, specially made for a girl named Charlotte with a rare light disease called EPP. Research results on visible, high-energy light showed that special light-scattering pigments need to be added to the cosmetic sunscreen for Charlotte. This can prevent the light from penetrating the skin, allowing the girl to be exposed to sunlight for a short period of time – allowing her to enjoy a better quality of life. Charlotte, a four-year-old girl living near Münster, Germany, was ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
