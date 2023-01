Eagle Genomics' Scale-Up Funding from OMRON Ventures to Drive Sustainability Innovation in Microbiome R&D

(Di lunedì 16 gennaio 2023) CAMBRIDGE, England, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/Today,, the pioneering TechBio platform business applying network science1 to biology, disclosed additional-upJapan-based corporate venture capital firmCO., LTD. The funds will support the ongoing development of' edatascientist™2 platform as well as continued global expansion and increased client impact. The edatascientist™ uses multilayer hypergraphs to structure and interrogate data, applying AI to network science to derive data-n insight journeys into complex problems at. The currentround is ongoing, and open for additional investment ...

Notizie scientifiche.it

CAMBRIDGE, England, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/, the pioneering TechBio platform business applying network science 1 to biology, today announced the USD 20 million first close of its scale - up funding round. The investment will ...CAMBRIDGE, England, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/, the pioneering TechBio platform business applying network science 1 to biology, today announced the USD 20 million first close of its scale - up funding round. The investment will ... Genoma dell’aquila reale interamente sequenziato By networking scientific data to support step-change innovation, Eagle Genomics is bridging the 'translation gap,' using scientific knowledge from a range of disparate sources and studies across ...Jumpmind, Inc., a leading Commerce technology provider, announced today its partnership with leading specialty retailer American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) to replace its American ...