Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 16 gennaio 2023) CAMBRIDGE, England, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/Today,, the pioneering TechBio platform business applying network science1 to biology, disclosed additional-upJapan-based corporate venture capital firmCO., LTD. The funds will support the ongoing development of' edatascientist™2 platform as well as continued global expansion and increased client impact. The edatascientist™ uses multilayer hypergraphs to structure and interrogate data, applying AI to network science to derive data-n insight journeys into complex problems at. The currentround is ongoing, and open for additional investment ...