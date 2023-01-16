Yu-Gi-Oh! GIOCO DI CARTE DI COLLEZIONALI Edizione 25° AnniversarioNinjala - la Stagione 12 prende il viaRoma : Morto a 19 anni durante una festa di compleannoPresidente Ucraina Zelensky ospite a SanremoArrestato a Palermo Matteo Messina DenaroAtletica: il figlio di Rocco Siffredi brilla ad Ancona sui 60 ...ESPANSIONE SCARLATTO E VIOLETTO DEL GIOCO DI CARTE POKÉMONGTAOnline: Los Santos Drug Wars – nuovo furgone delle armiTT ISLE OF MAN: RIDE ON THE EDGE 3 PRIMO GAMEPLAYTEUFEL - offerte di gennaioUltime Blog

Eagle Genomics' Scale-Up Funding from OMRON Ventures to Drive Sustainability Innovation in Microbiome R&D

Eagle Genomics
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Commenta
Eagle Genomics' Scale-Up Funding from OMRON Ventures to Drive Sustainability Innovation in Microbiome R&D (Di lunedì 16 gennaio 2023) CAMBRIDGE, England, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 Today, Eagle Genomics, the pioneering TechBio platform business applying network science1 to biology, disclosed additional Scale-up Funding from Japan-based corporate venture capital firm OMRON Ventures CO., LTD. The funds will support the ongoing development of Eagle Genomics' edatascientist™2 platform as well as continued global expansion and increased client impact. The edatascientist™ uses multilayer hypergraphs to structure and interrogate data, applying AI to network science to derive data-Driven insight journeys into complex problems at Scale. The current Funding round is ongoing, and open for additional investment ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Eagle Genomics Announces USD 20M First Close; Scale - up Funding to Accelerate the Application of Microbiome Science for Global 'One Health' ...

CAMBRIDGE, England, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/  Eagle Genomics, the pioneering TechBio platform business applying network science 1 to biology, today announced the USD 20 million first close of its scale - up funding round. The investment will ...

Eagle Genomics Announces USD 20M First Close; Scale - up Funding to Accelerate the Application of Microbiome Science for Global 'One Health' ...

CAMBRIDGE, England, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/  Eagle Genomics, the pioneering TechBio platform business applying network science 1 to biology, today announced the USD 20 million first close of its scale - up funding round. The investment will ... Genoma dell’aquila reale interamente sequenziato  Notizie scientifiche.it

Eagle Genomics' Scale-Up Funding from OMRON Ventures to Drive Sustainability Innovation in Microbiome R&D (2)

By networking scientific data to support step-change innovation, Eagle Genomics is bridging the 'translation gap,' using scientific knowledge from a range of disparate sources and studies across ...

Jumpmind Partners with American Eagle Outfitters to Launch POS of the Future

Jumpmind, Inc., a leading Commerce technology provider, announced today its partnership with leading specialty retailer American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) to replace its American ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Eagle Genomics
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Eagle Genomics Eagle Genomics Scale Funding from