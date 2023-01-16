Critics Choice Awards 2023: Brendan Fraser si commuove accettando il premio come miglior attore per The Whale (Di lunedì 16 gennaio 2023) Brendan Fraser ha celebrato il Critics Choice Awards 2023 come miglior attore rivolgendosi al regista di The Whale Darren Aronofsky: 'Mi hai mostrato la via per arrivare dove dovevo essere'. Brendan Fraser ha celebrato la vittoria come miglior attore per The Whale ai Critics Choice Awards 2023 con un commovente discorso pronunciato trattenendo a stento le lacrime. "Grazie per questo onore, Critic's Choice Association", ha esclamato l'attore. "È stato Herman Melville a scrivere una volta che 'Ci sono solo cinque critici ...Leggi su movieplayer
Critics Choice Awards 2023, finalmente Better Call Saul: Miglior Serie e Miglior Attore!Ora i Critics Choice Awards la eleggono Miglior Serie Drammatica e Miglior Attore a Bob Odenkirk.
Il discorso di Brendan Fraser al pubblico dei Critics Choice Awards 2023 ha lasciato tutti con gli occhi
