True Detective annuncia la stagione 4 Jodie Foster sarà la protagonista

True Detective annuncia la stagione 4. Jodie Foster sarà la protagonista (Di domenica 15 gennaio 2023) Arriverà a fine del 2023 la nuova stagione di True Detective, la serie americana della HBO che ha cambiato il modo di raccontare il crime drama in tv
Dopo circa tre anni di assenza dagli schermi, sta per tornare con una nuova stagione la serie antologica poliziesca True Detective . Come già annunciato in passato, il quarto capitolo in arrivo prossimamente ( True Detective: Night Country è il titolo completo) avrà come protagoniste Jodie Foster e Kali Reis alle ... True Detective annuncia la stagione 4. Jodie Foster sarà la ...  ilGiornale.it

