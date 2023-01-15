Atletica: il figlio di Rocco Siffredi brilla ad Ancona sui 60 ...ESPANSIONE SCARLATTO E VIOLETTO DEL GIOCO DI CARTE POKÉMONGTAOnline: Los Santos Drug Wars – nuovo furgone delle armiTT ISLE OF MAN: RIDE ON THE EDGE 3 PRIMO GAMEPLAYTEUFEL - offerte di gennaioONE PIECE ODYSSEY È PRONTO A LEVARE LE ANCORE!Magic: The Gathering - Dominaria Remastered: brandisci il potere del ...Finnish Army Simulator per PC lanciato oggiLa nuova stagione “Back to the Club” arriva su eFootball 2023Caro Carburanti : buoni benzina da 200 euro esentasse fino a fine 2023Ultime Blog

The Last Of Us: “Non volevamo fosse uno show sugli zombie”, dicono gli autori (Di domenica 15 gennaio 2023) Lo showrunner di The Last Of Us, Craig Mazin, e Neil Druckmann, sceneggiatore di alcuni episodi, nonché co-presidente di Naughty Dog, hanno riflettuto sulla peculiare natura della serie HBO tratta dall’omonimo videogioco, anche in contrapposizione all’originale videoludico: durante un recente press junket, gli autori, in un’intervista a Collider, hanno discusso nel dettaglio alcune scelte narrative. Afferma Druckmann: “volevamo evitare di fare una semplice serie sugli zombie, e abbiamo aggiunto delle piccole cose; i clicker ad esempio, sono esseri veramente strani e interessanti, che usano l’ecolocazione per orientarsi nello spazio; invece per quanto riguarda gli infettati più recenti, abbiamo discusso molto a lungo sul possibile vettore; avevamo già deciso di non utilizzare le spore ...
