The Last Of Us | “Non volevamo fosse uno show sugli zombie” | dicono gli autori

(Di domenica 15 gennaio 2023) Lorunner di TheOf Us, Craig Mazin, e Neil Druckmann, sceneggiatore di alcuni episodi, nonché co-presidente di Naughty Dog, hanno riflettuto sulla peculiare natura della serie HBO tratta dall’omonimo videogioco, anche in contrapposizione all’originale videoludico: durante un recente press junket, gli, in un’intervista a Collider, hanno discusso nel dettaglio alcune scelte narrative. Afferma Druckmann: “evitare di fare una semplice serie, e abbiamo aggiunto delle piccole cose; i clicker ad esempio, sono esseri veramente strani e interessanti, che usano l’ecolocazione per orientarsi nello spazio; invece per quanto riguarda gli infettati più recenti, abbiamo discusso molto a lungo sul possibile vettore; avevamo già deciso di non utilizzare le spore ...