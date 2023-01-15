The Last of Us | attesa finita | le anticipazioni della prima puntata

Leggi su velvetmag

(Di domenica 15 gennaio 2023) Metti uno dei videogiochi più amati di PlayStation®, aggiungi uno degli attori più iconici de Il Trono di Spade e l’non può farsi che spasmodica. Il conto alla rovescia per Theof US sta per terminare. Nel cuorenotte italiana in contemporanea assoluta con gli USA, i fan potranno vedere in lingua originale il primo episodio dell’attesissima nuova serie HBO. Per i più addicted basterà puntare la sveglia alle 3 del mattino per godersi la serie ispirata al loro amato ed omonimo videogioco sviluppato da Naughty Dog per PlayStation®: Theof US. Prodotta dal creatore di Chernobyl Craig Mazin e dallo stesso creatore dell’originale gaming, Neil Druckmann. La serie con protagonisti Pedro Pascal e Bella Ramsey è un’esclusiva per l’Italia di Sky e in streaming solo su NOW. Andrà in onda tutti i lunedì in ...