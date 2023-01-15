Atletica: il figlio di Rocco Siffredi brilla ad Ancona sui 60 ...ESPANSIONE SCARLATTO E VIOLETTO DEL GIOCO DI CARTE POKÉMONGTAOnline: Los Santos Drug Wars – nuovo furgone delle armiTT ISLE OF MAN: RIDE ON THE EDGE 3 PRIMO GAMEPLAYTEUFEL - offerte di gennaioONE PIECE ODYSSEY È PRONTO A LEVARE LE ANCORE!Magic: The Gathering - Dominaria Remastered: brandisci il potere del ...Finnish Army Simulator per PC lanciato oggiLa nuova stagione “Back to the Club” arriva su eFootball 2023Caro Carburanti : buoni benzina da 200 euro esentasse fino a fine 2023Ultime Blog

Google Discover aggiunge l’interfaccia a tre colonne in vista di Pixel Tablet

Google Discover
Google Discover aggiunge l’interfaccia a tre colonne in vista di Pixel Tablet (Di domenica 15 gennaio 2023) Google Discover si aggiorna con una maggiore ottimizzazione delle schede per i Tablet. Vediamo come funziona e come ottenere l'aggiornamento. L'articolo proviene da TuttoAndroid.
Google is pushing out an update for the Discover feed and the Google app for Android tablets that delivers three columns of stories in landscape.
