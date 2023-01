Velvet Mag

Before, Uk Gdp was 90% of Germany's. Today it's 70%. The latest Prime Minister, Liz Truss, ... between the desire to put the Covidbehind, enjoy a peaceful summer, and the... Mental ... Nightmare Brexit From political dysfunction to economic turmoil, the evidence of Brexit as a great problem-creator is all around, says Guardian columnist Jonathan Freedland ...They unveiled a portrait of Boris Johnson in front of the man himself, who used the occasion to issue another one of his now-traditional semi-coded messages professing loyalty and indicating betrayal.