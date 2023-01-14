Nightmare Brexit (Di sabato 14 gennaio 2023) Avrebbe dovuto restituire al Regno Unito la grandezza dei tempi andati ma la Brexit si sta rivelando nefasta. I sondaggi indicano che i britannici sono sempre più scontenti e adesso anche nel partito laburista si aprono fratture. Secondo un sondaggio YouGov oggi solo il 32% degli inglesi voterebbe ancora per il leave (la Brexit), mentre il 56% si rammarica che il paese abbia votato a favore al referendum del 2016. Attivisti pro-Ue chiedono di invertire la Brexit e rientrare nell’Unione europea; Londra a 22 ottobre 2022. Foto Ansa/Epa Tolga AkmenBrexit, da speranza a ossessione E così in questi giorni hanno fatto rumore le dichiarazioni del sindaco di Londra, il laburista Sadiq Khan, che – rompendo il fronte della prudenza all’interno del suo stesso partito – ha attaccato la Brexit brutalmente. In ...Leggi su velvetmag
