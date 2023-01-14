Ambush | il trailer del thriller con Jonathan Rhys Meyers e Aaron Eckhart

(Di sabato 14 gennaio 2023) Gli attorisono i protagonisti del, ambientato durante la guerra in Vietnam, di cui è stato condiviso il primoè il nuovocon stare il primoregala qualche sequenza del progetto ambientato durante la guerra in Vietnam. Nel video si introduce la trama mostrando i protagonisti che si ritrovano a compiere una lotta per la sopravvivenza combattendo in modi anche inediti tra le fila dell'esercito americano. Il film, prodotto da Saban Films, è stato diretto da Mark Burman, autore ...

Gli attori Jonathan Rhys Meyers e Aaron Eckhart sono i protagonisti del thriller Ambush, ambientato durante la guerra in Vietnam, di cui è stato condiviso il primo trailer.It's just a war. Is it, though Saban Films has revealed an official trailer for an action movie war thriller called Ambush, the first film directed by ...