Weghorst al Manchester United? Van Basten avvisa ten Hag VIDEO

Weghorst Manchester
Weghorst al Manchester United? Van Basten avvisa ten Hag VIDEO (Di venerdì 13 gennaio 2023) L'attaccante olandese Weghorst è entrato nel mirino del Manchester United, ma secondo l'ex milanista Van Basten potrebbe essere...
