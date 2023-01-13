VIDEO: MLW Fusion 12.01.2023 (Di venerdì 13 gennaio 2023) Torna la MLW con la nuova stagione di Fusion, sulla nuova piattaforma di ProWrestling Tv Live. In questo episodio, Shun Skywalker difende l’MLW World Middleweight Title contro Lince Dorado, mentre Davey Boy Smith e i Billington Bulldogs affrontano il Bomaye Fight Club: MLW World Middleweight Title Match: Shun Skywalker (c) vs. Lince DoradoSix Man Tag Team Match: Davey Boy Smith Jr. & The Billington Bulldogs (Mark Billington & Thomas Billington) vs. Bomaye Fight Club (Alex Kane, Mr. Thomas & Myron Reed) MLW Fusion Episode Leggi su zonawrestling
MLW To Host Dragon Gate Open The Twin Gate Title Match At SuperFight '23Dragon Gate stars Kzy & Big Boss Shimizu will compete at MLW SuperFight '23. Major League Wrestling and Dragon Gate Pro Wrestling previously announced that they would begin working together in 2020.
EJ Nduka Says MLW Had A Plan For Him, Wanted Him To Be A Focal Point In Battle Riot 2021EJ Nduka made an immediate impact in Major League Wrestling, making his debut at Battle Riot 2021. Nduka was highly touted at the WWE Performance Center, previously competing in bodybuilding and ...
