Venture Global Announces Closing of $1,000,000,000 Senior Secured Notes by Venture Global Calcasieu Pass, LLC (Di venerdì 13 gennaio 2023) - ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Venture Global LNG, Inc. ("Venture Global") announced today that its subsidiary, Venture Global Calcasieu Pass, LLC ("VGCP") has closed its offering of $1,000,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 6.250% Senior Secured Notes due 2030 (the "Notes"). The Notes will mature on January 15, 2030. VGCP intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to (i) prepay certain amounts outstanding under VGCP's existing Senior Secured first lien credit facilities (the "Existing Credit Facilities"), ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Venture Global LNG, Inc. ("Venture Global") announced today that its subsidiary, Venture Global Calcasieu Pass, LLC ("VGCP") has closed its offering of $1,000,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 6.250% Senior Secured Notes due 2030 (the "Notes"). The Notes will mature on January 15, 2030. VGCP intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to (i) prepay certain amounts outstanding under VGCP's existing Senior Secured first lien credit facilities (the "Existing Credit Facilities"), ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
√ UMG: dopo due anni arriva il primo UMUSIC Hotel... quello alberghiero, stringendo una joint - venture con Dakia U - Ventures, gruppo d'investimento nato all'inizio del 2010 dalla sua società madre Dakia Global Enterprise che gestisce un portafoglio ...
Genesis: il broker crypto ha un debito di oltre $3 miliardiLa controversia Gemini Earn e Genesis Global ha interessato oltre 340.000 utenti. Anche la SEC ... tra cui SoftBank, Ribbit Capital e CapitalG, il ramo venture di Alphabet. Non solo, DCG ha gestito uno ...
HKSTP Partners Global Accelerator Plug and Play in Calling Startups for EPiC 2023 Elevator Pitch Competition in Hong KongHong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) has partnered with world-leading innovation platform, Plug and Play, to call on ambitious startups and entrepreneurs around the world to join ...
Genesis: il broker crypto ha un debito di oltre $3 miliardiGenesis e il nuovo debito da 3 miliardi di dollari Secondo il Financial Time, pare che il broker crypto di Digital Currency Group (o DCG), Genesis, deve ai suoi creditori ben oltre 3 miliardi di doll ...
Venture GlobalSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Venture Global