The Last Of Us | dal 16 gennaio in esclusiva su Sky

The Last
The Last Of Us, dal 16 gennaio in esclusiva su Sky (Di venerdì 13 gennaio 2023) HBO dà il benvenuto a The Last of Us serie tv, l’attesissimo progetto ispirato all’omonimo videogioco in uscita su Sky e Now. Tvserial.it.
DICE Awards: ecco tutte le nomination, God of War Ragnarok ne fa incetta!

