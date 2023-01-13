GTAOnline: Los Santos Drug Wars – nuovo furgone delle armiTT ISLE OF MAN: RIDE ON THE EDGE 3 PRIMO GAMEPLAYTEUFEL - offerte di gennaioONE PIECE ODYSSEY È PRONTO A LEVARE LE ANCORE!Magic: The Gathering - Dominaria Remastered: brandisci il potere del ...Finnish Army Simulator per PC lanciato oggiLa nuova stagione “Back to the Club” arriva su eFootball 2023Caro Carburanti : buoni benzina da 200 euro esentasse fino a fine 2023La figlia di Elvis Lisa : Marie Presley morta a 54 anniNZXT annuncia la nuova serie H9 mid-tower ATXUltime Blog

NashTech makes strategic acquisition of North American cloud and data solutions provider, Knoldus (Di venerdì 13 gennaio 2023) LONDON, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/

NashTech, the global technology solutions business of Nash Squared, has acquired Knoldus as part of its strategic expansion in North America. Knoldus is a technology advisory and solutions company with over 300 employees based in Canada, the US, Singapore and two development centres in India. It has a strong reputation across Fortune 500 clients for delivering leading–edge digital solutions around data, cloud and machine learning, as well high-performance real-time data systems. The acquisition significantly strengthens NashTech's footprint in the world's largest technology market and adds important expertise in the fast-growing ...
