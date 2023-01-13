NashTech makes strategic acquisition of North American cloud and data solutions provider, Knoldus (Di venerdì 13 gennaio 2023) LONDON, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/
NashTech, the global technology solutions business of Nash Squared, has acquired Knoldus as part of its strategic expansion in North America. Knoldus is a technology advisory and solutions company with over 300 employees based in Canada, the US, Singapore and two development centres in India. It has a strong reputation across Fortune 500 clients for delivering leading–edge digital solutions around data, cloud and machine learning, as well high-performance real-time data systems. The acquisition significantly strengthens NashTech's footprint in the world's largest technology market and adds important expertise in the fast-growing ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
