Glion Institute of Higher Education partner della seconda edizione di EXCELLENCE by Vendôm | la fiera del reclutamento del settore del lusso

Il Glion Institute of Higher Education, istituto leader nel settore dell'ospitalità e del lusso, parteciperà alla seconda edizione della fiera "EXCELLENCE by Vendôm", dedicata esclusivamente alle assunzioni nel settore del lusso, in partnership con The Vendôm Company. La fiera si svolgerà in modalità ibrida: virtualmente, il 25, 26 e 27 gennaio e fisicamente, presso l'Hôtel Le Marois di Parigi il 26 gennaio. Ideata dall'Amministratore Delegato di The Vendôm Company, Laetitia Girard, la nuova edizione della ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Les Roches si conferma leader nella formazione in hospitality management con un nuovo accordo con l'UNWTO e l'ampliamento del suo campus a ...Benoit - Etienne Domenget, CEO di Sommet Education, gruppo educativo leader nella formazione in ospitalità e nelle arti culinarie, che comprende Les Roches, Glion Institute of Higher Education, Ecole ...
Les Roches in the elite of Hospitality Management education with a new agreement with the UNWTO and the expansion of its campus in Marbella... CEO of Sommet Education leading educational group in hospitality education and culinary arts, encompassing Les Roches, Glion Institute of Higher Education, Ecole Ducasse, Indian School of ...
Glion Institute of Higher Education will be partnering with the second edition of the "EXCELLENCE by Vendôm" luxury recruitment fairGlion Institute of Higher Education, a leading business school specializing in hospitality and luxury, has joined forces with The ...
