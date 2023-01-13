“Friends Like These” | alla scoperta dell’album di Rhodes | tracklist

Leggi su lopinionista

(Di venerdì 13 gennaio 2023) Arriva dopo i due ep pubblicati con Sony, tra cui ‘Wishes’, con il singolo ‘Let It All Go’ ha superato 187 milioni di streaming su Spotify Acclamato singer-songwriter di Londra,si è fatto conoscere al grande pubblico nel 2015 con ‘Wishes‘, il secondo ep che ha debuttato#25 della Top Album Charts inglese, in cui è contenuto il singolo ‘Let It All Go’, un duetto con Birdy che ha raggiunto oltre 187 milioni di streaming solo su Spotify. In arrivo il 27 gennaio, ‘‘ è una raccolta di inediti altamente emotivi e personali, accompagnati da armonie ariose e cinematografiche. Prodotto con Rich Cooper (Josef Salvat, Lucy Rose) e Ash Workman (Christine and the Queens, Metronomy), il disco esprime al meglio le doti da cantautore di, tra testi che parlano di ...