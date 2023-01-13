“Friends Like These”, alla scoperta dell’album di Rhodes: tracklist (Di venerdì 13 gennaio 2023) Arriva dopo i due ep pubblicati con Sony, tra cui ‘Wishes’, con il singolo ‘Let It All Go’ ha superato 187 milioni di streaming su Spotify Acclamato singer-songwriter di Londra, Rhodes si è fatto conoscere al grande pubblico nel 2015 con ‘Wishes‘, il secondo ep che ha debuttato alla #25 della Top Album Charts inglese, in cui è contenuto il singolo ‘Let It All Go’, un duetto con Birdy che ha raggiunto oltre 187 milioni di streaming solo su Spotify. In arrivo il 27 gennaio, ‘Friends Like These‘ è una raccolta di inediti altamente emotivi e personali, accompagnati da armonie ariose e cinematografiche. Prodotto con Rich Cooper (Josef Salvat, Lucy Rose) e Ash Workman (Christine and the Queens, Metronomy), il disco esprime al meglio le doti da cantautore di Rhodes, tra testi che parlano di ...Leggi su lopinionista
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies aged 54I had to take, like, five days to process it because it was so incredible and so spot on and just ... Keough and Presley remained close friends after their divorce, with Keough living in the guest house ...
Clover Software's Brand - new Mixers Function - Magazine sulla moda e i motori - Motor & Fashion... my personal solitary friends, a brand new feature from Clover also known as Mixers is going to ... Very, like, in principle you'll organize a huge time to go look at new film if you're that in it. Do ... “Friends Like These”, alla scoperta dell’album di Rhodes: tracklist L'Opinionista
My son threw a birthday party and invited all his friends but no one came – he even had to hit the pinata aloneA DAD has left people in tears after sharing a video of his son at his birthday party that none of his friends showed up for. He took to TikTok to post a clip of his little boy at the ...
Dear Abby: I don’t want my abusive mother-in-law to know I’m pregnantDear Abby advises a woman dealing with an abusive mother-in-law and a person who is sick of her friend’s unruly dog coming over their house.
Friends LikeSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Friends Like