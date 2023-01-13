NZXT annuncia la nuova serie H9 mid-tower ATXGalaxy Buds 2 Pro e Galaxy Watch - nuovi aggiornamenti softwareSCOPERTI PIÙ DI MILLE POKÉMON NELLA SERIETitoli THQ Nordic in arrivo su GeForce NOWCHEF LIFE - SIMULAZIONE DI CUCINA IN COLLABORAZIONE GUIDA MICHELINNimble T6 di Vactidy è scontato al 35%Yu-Gi-Oh! DUEL LINKS celebra il sestoMeta Quest - le migliori applicazioni VR sul fitness Dead Space - trailer di lancio e un blog post sulla storiaCall of Duty: Mobile - Stagione 1 Reawakening dal 19 gennaioUltime Blog

Capital Markets Day 2023 - Alphawave to outline long-term strategy and financial targets

Capital Markets
Capital Markets Day 2023 - Alphawave to outline long-term strategy and financial targets (Di venerdì 13 gennaio 2023) LONDON and TORONTO, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Alphawave IP Group plc (LSE: AWE) ("Alphawave", the "Company"), today will host its inaugural Capital Markets Day for investors and financial analysts in London. At the event, the management team will present the Company's long-term business strategy and financial targets as it enters the next stage of technology leadership in connectivity for digital infrastructure Markets. The company also announced a rebrand of its corporate identity, including a new logo, updated visual brand elements, and a new company brand: Alphawave Semi. Following a period of investment into the expansion of the team and capabilities in ...
