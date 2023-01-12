Titoli THQ Nordic in arrivo su GeForce NOWCHEF LIFE - SIMULAZIONE DI CUCINA IN COLLABORAZIONE GUIDA MICHELINNimble T6 di Vactidy è scontato al 35%Yu-Gi-Oh! DUEL LINKS celebra il sestoMeta Quest - le migliori applicazioni VR sul fitness Dead Space - trailer di lancio e un blog post sulla storiaCall of Duty: Mobile - Stagione 1 Reawakening dal 19 gennaioL’IVA PER I PRODOTTI DI PRIMA INFANZIA SI RIDUCE AL 5%NBA 2K23 - Stagione 4Xbox Developer Direct 2023Ultime Blog

TWEDDLE GROUP NAMES TODD HEADLEE COMPANY PRESIDENT (Di giovedì 12 gennaio 2023) CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/

TWEDDLE GROUP announced today that TODD HEADLEE has been named the new PRESIDENT of the COMPANY. An experienced executive with a background in digital transformation technology, Mr. HEADLEE succeeded the retiring Mark Berkey in the role on January 9th, 2023. HEADLEE most recently served as Head of Products and Platforms at 1898 & Co., a global business and technology consultancy. His 30-year career includes work across the automotive and energy sectors, a unique combination that will help TWEDDLE GROUP assist its OEM partners as they increasingly pivot toward electric vehicles. As part of TWEDDLE GROUP's transition to ...
