TWEDDLE GROUP NAMES TODD HEADLEE COMPANY PRESIDENT (Di giovedì 12 gennaio 2023) CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/
TWEDDLE GROUP announced today that TODD HEADLEE has been named the new PRESIDENT of the COMPANY. An experienced executive with a background in digital transformation technology, Mr. HEADLEE succeeded the retiring Mark Berkey in the role on January 9th, 2023. HEADLEE most recently served as Head of Products and Platforms at 1898 & Co., a global business and technology consultancy. His 30-year career includes work across the automotive and energy sectors, a unique combination that will help TWEDDLE GROUP assist its OEM partners as they increasingly pivot toward electric vehicles. As part of TWEDDLE GROUP's transition to ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
