The Last of Us non è il miglior adattamento videoludico secondo Rotten Tomatoes | scoprite chi lo precede

The Last of Us non è il miglior adattamento videoludico secondo Rotten Tomatoes: scoprite chi lo precede (Di giovedì 12 gennaio 2023) L'attuale successo, su Rotten Tomatoes, di The Last of Us non deve affatto sorprendere: un altro adattamento videoludico ha avuto la stessa accoglienza. In attesa della sua uscita italiana, fissata per il 16 gennaio, The Last of Us ha raccolto il plauso della critica specializzata, accompagnato da un punteggio elevato (97%) sull'aggregatore di recensioni Rotten Tomatoes. A discapito dei luoghi comuni in termini di adattamenti dal mondo dei videogiochi, non è stato l'unico prodotto a ottenere un'accoglienza del genere e un punteggio di questo tipo sul sito. In moltissime occasioni gli adattamenti dal mondo dei videogames non hanno avuto il successo sperato, diventando dei veri e propri fallimenti. Andando oltre l'attuale accoglienza di The ...
