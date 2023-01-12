The Last of Us non è il miglior adattamento videoludico secondo Rotten Tomatoes: scoprite chi lo precede (Di giovedì 12 gennaio 2023) L'attuale successo, su Rotten Tomatoes, di The Last of Us non deve affatto sorprendere: un altro adattamento videoludico ha avuto la stessa accoglienza. In attesa della sua uscita italiana, fissata per il 16 gennaio, The Last of Us ha raccolto il plauso della critica specializzata, accompagnato da un punteggio elevato (97%) sull'aggregatore di recensioni Rotten Tomatoes. A discapito dei luoghi comuni in termini di adattamenti dal mondo dei videogiochi, non è stato l'unico prodotto a ottenere un'accoglienza del genere e un punteggio di questo tipo sul sito. In moltissime occasioni gli adattamenti dal mondo dei videogames non hanno avuto il successo sperato, diventando dei veri e propri fallimenti. Andando oltre l'attuale accoglienza di The ...Leggi su movieplayer
The Last of Us : Bella Ramsey ha perfezionato il suo accento americano con le parolacce
The Last of Us ottiene un impressionante 100% su Rotten Tomatoes
“The Last Of Us” è più che l’adattamento di un videogioco
The Last of Us - storia di un viaggio nel nuovo evento televisivo
The Last of Us : Rutina Wesley di True Blood vestirà i panni di un personaggio chiave del videogame (FOTO)
The Last of Us - Bella Ramsay : “Gli zombie sono fondamentali per una serie di successo”
Global Spending on IT and Business Services Declined in Q4, ISG Index Finds...the year." Hall said XaaS providers are still dealing with "tech excess" and compensating for softening demand by reducing the size of their work forces after a period of significant hiring the last ...
Tra conservatori e rivoluzionari scende in campo la nuova docuserie sul caso SuperlegaI produttori del doc sono Connor Schell e Libby Geist, premiati con l'Emmy Award ("oscar" tv americano) per "The Last Dance" (2020), doc di basket sui Chicago Bulls e Michael Jordan. In questo nuovo "... “The Last Of Us” è più che l’adattamento di un videogioco Il Post
Silverstone planning major British GP change as fans clamour to cheer on Lewis HamiltonAfter enormous interest from fans wanting to attend the British Grand Prix last year to cheer on the Brits, organisers want to add more on-track action to boost revenue ...
Netflix’s ‘Mo’ to End With Season 2Netflix has renewed its comedy Mo for a second season — but it will also be the show’s last. Ending after two seasons is by design: The second installment will wrap up Palestinian refugee Mo Najjar’s ...
The LastSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : The Last