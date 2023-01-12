STANDARD INDUSTRIES APPOINTS THOMAS CASPARIE CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF BMI GROUP (Di giovedì 12 gennaio 2023) Justin Skala to Become EXECUTIVE Chairman of STANDARD Building Solutions READING, England, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/
STANDARD INDUSTRIES, a privately-held global industrial company operating in more than 80 countries with over 20,000 employees, today announced the appointment of THOMAS CASPARIE as CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of BMI GROUP, a leading manufacturer of flat and pitched roofing and waterproofing solutions across Europe, Asia, Africa and the Middle East, effective February 27. CASPARIE succeeds Justin Skala, who will assume the newly-created role of EXECUTIVE Chairman of STANDARD Building Solutions, which includes BMI, GAF, GAF Energy, Schiedel, SGI and ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
STANDARD INDUSTRIES, a privately-held global industrial company operating in more than 80 countries with over 20,000 employees, today announced the appointment of THOMAS CASPARIE as CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of BMI GROUP, a leading manufacturer of flat and pitched roofing and waterproofing solutions across Europe, Asia, Africa and the Middle East, effective February 27. CASPARIE succeeds Justin Skala, who will assume the newly-created role of EXECUTIVE Chairman of STANDARD Building Solutions, which includes BMI, GAF, GAF Energy, Schiedel, SGI and ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Schneider Electric e SAP annunciano una collaborazione per migliorare l'integrazione tra gli ambienti IT e OT... spiega Peter Maier, President, Industries & Customer Advisory, SAP. I primi scenari di collaborazione riguarderanno: integrazione OT/IT semplificata basata su standard comuni e gestione del ciclo di ...
Hip Replacement Market to hit USD 10 Billion by 2032, says Global Market Insights Inc.Hybrid fixation with standard polyethylene outperforms cemented hips at all ages, supporting ...reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as ... 5G in fieri, ma la industry delle Tlc pensa già allo spettro 6G Key4biz.it
STANDARD INDUSTRIES APPOINTS JOHN ALTMEYER CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF GAF, NORTH AMERICA'S LARGEST ROOFING MANUFACTURERStandard Industries, a privately-held global industrial company operating in more than 80 countries with over 20,000 employees, today announced the appointment of John Altmeyer as Chief Executive ...
STANDARD INDUSTRIES APPOINTS THOMAS CASPARIE CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF BMI GROUPStandard Industries, a privately-held global industrial company operating in more than 80 countries with over 20,000 employees, today announced the appointment of Thomas Casparie as Chief Executive ...
STANDARD INDUSTRIESSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : STANDARD INDUSTRIES