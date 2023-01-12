Shutterstock Expands Long-standing Relationship with Meta

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 12 gennaio 2023)to provide content for's continued investment in AI NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK), the leading global creative platform for transformative brands and media companies, will help fuel's continued investment in AI. The expandedreflects the commitment both companies have to being at the forefront of AI innovation, as well as the power of's expansive content library. "AI has the potential to drive an explosion of creativity," said Paul Hennessy, Chief Executive Officer at. "is expanding our, which follows our partnerships ...