Shutterstock Expands Long-standing Relationship with Meta (Di giovedì 12 gennaio 2023) Shutterstock to provide content for Meta's continued investment in AI NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK), the leading global creative platform for transformative brands and media companies, will help fuel Meta's continued investment in AI. The expanded Relationship reflects the commitment both companies have to being at the forefront of AI innovation, as well as the power of Shutterstock's expansive content library. "AI has the potential to drive an explosion of creativity," said Paul Hennessy, Chief Executive Officer at Shutterstock. "Shutterstock is expanding our Long-standing Relationship with Meta, which follows our partnerships ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK), the leading global creative platform for transformative brands and media companies, will help fuel Meta's continued investment in AI. The expanded Relationship reflects the commitment both companies have to being at the forefront of AI innovation, as well as the power of Shutterstock's expansive content library. "AI has the potential to drive an explosion of creativity," said Paul Hennessy, Chief Executive Officer at Shutterstock. "Shutterstock is expanding our Long-standing Relationship with Meta, which follows our partnerships ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Gli effetti sul cervello di una dieta ricca di grassi Notizie scientifiche.it
Shutterstock, Inc.: Shutterstock Expands Long-standing Relationship with MetaShutterstock to provide content for Meta's continued investment in AI NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK), the leading global creative platform for transformative ...
Shutterstock Expands Long-standing Relationship with MetaShutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK), the leading global creative platform for transformative brands and media companies, will help fuel Meta's continued investment in AI. The expanded relationship ...
Shutterstock ExpandsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Shutterstock Expands