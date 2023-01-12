Nimble T6 di Vactidy è scontato al 35%Yu-Gi-Oh! DUEL LINKS celebra il sestoMeta Quest - le migliori applicazioni VR sul fitness Dead Space - trailer di lancio e un blog post sulla storiaCall of Duty: Mobile - Stagione 1 Reawakening dal 19 gennaioL’IVA PER I PRODOTTI DI PRIMA INFANZIA SI RIDUCE AL 5%NBA 2K23 - Stagione 4Xbox Developer Direct 2023Kerbal Space Program 2: un vero razzo diretto in orbitaRemise en forme: tips e strumenti immancabili per allenarsiUltime Blog

Shutterstock Expands Long-standing Relationship with Meta (Di giovedì 12 gennaio 2023) Shutterstock to provide content for Meta's continued investment in AI NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK), the leading global creative platform for transformative brands and media companies, will help fuel Meta's continued investment in AI. The expanded Relationship reflects the commitment both companies have to being at the forefront of AI innovation, as well as the power of Shutterstock's expansive content library. "AI has the potential to drive an explosion of creativity," said Paul Hennessy, Chief Executive Officer at Shutterstock. "Shutterstock is expanding our Long-standing Relationship with Meta, which follows our partnerships ...
Shutterstock to provide content for Meta's continued investment in AI NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK), the leading global creative platform for transformative ...

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK), the leading global creative platform for transformative brands and media companies, will help fuel Meta's continued investment in AI. The expanded relationship ...
