Ryanair | O' Leary | per il 2023 tariffe aeree più basse d' Europa

Ryanair: O' Leary, per il 2023 tariffe aeree più basse d'Europa (Di giovedì 12 gennaio 2023) L'amministratore delegato di Ryanair Michael O' Leary promette per il 2023 "fantastiche vacanze estive alle tariffe aeree più basse d'Europa". Lo ha detto presentando l'offerta per il nuovo anno con ...
