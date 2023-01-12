NZXT annuncia la nuova serie H9 mid-tower ATXGalaxy Buds 2 Pro e Galaxy Watch - nuovi aggiornamenti softwareSCOPERTI PIÙ DI MILLE POKÉMON NELLA SERIETitoli THQ Nordic in arrivo su GeForce NOWCHEF LIFE - SIMULAZIONE DI CUCINA IN COLLABORAZIONE GUIDA MICHELINNimble T6 di Vactidy è scontato al 35%Yu-Gi-Oh! DUEL LINKS celebra il sestoMeta Quest - le migliori applicazioni VR sul fitness Dead Space - trailer di lancio e un blog post sulla storiaCall of Duty: Mobile - Stagione 1 Reawakening dal 19 gennaioUltime Blog

Puskas Award | Theo e Balotelli sfidano Mbappé | i candidati al gol dell'anno

Puskas Award
Puskas Award, Theo e Balotelli sfidano Mbappé: i candidati al gol dell'anno (Di giovedì 12 gennaio 2023) Theo Hernandez e Mario Balotelli sfidano Kylian Mbappé. Annunciati i candidati al FIFA Puskas Award, il premio dedicato al gol più...
