Puskas Award, Theo e Balotelli sfidano Mbappé: i candidati al gol dell'anno (Di giovedì 12 gennaio 2023) Theo Hernandez e Mario Balotelli sfidano Kylian Mbappé. Annunciati i candidati al FIFA Puskas Award, il premio dedicato al gol più...Leggi su calciomercato
Olivier Giroud: un nome, una garanzia!... Ligue 1 (2011 - 2012) 21 gol con il Montpellier ed Europa League (2018 - 2019) 11 gol con il Chelsea , il FIFA Puskás Award (2017) e l'inserimento nella squadra della stagione dell' Europa League (...
Il gol da dietro il centrocampo di Danny Whitehall: la punizione incredibile all'incrocio dei paliIl tiro perfetto potrebbe concorrere al FIFA Puskás Award come il gol più bello dell'anno E la risposta della Fédération Internationale de Football Association non si è fatta attendere: "Questo gol ... Puskas Award 2022, i candidati al gol più bello dell'anno: c'è Balotelli Sky Sport
Lionesses trio up for major award as Best FIFA Women's Player shortlist announcedLionesses skipper Leah Williamson is on the 14-player shortlist. She is joined by international teammates Beth Mead and Keira Walsh, while Alessia Russo is in the running for the Puskas award.
Lionel Messi in the running for top FIFA award along with four Premier League playersARGENTINA’S WORLD CUP-WINNING captain Lionel Messi heads a 14-strong shortlist for The Best FIFA Men’s Player award. Messi’s World Cup heroics earn him a place on the list, ...
Puskas AwardSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Puskas Award