Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes | William H Macy entra nel cast del film

Kingdom the
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes: William H. Macy entra nel cast del film (Di giovedì 12 gennaio 2023) William H. Macy è entrato nel cast di Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, prodotto da 20th Century e interpretato anche da Owen Teague, Freya Allan e Peter Macon. La regia del film è affidata a Wes Ball. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes dà inizio a un nuovo capitolo della saga delle scimmie, riprendendo molti anni dopo la conclusione di The War – Il Pianeta delle Scimmie del 2017. La sceneggiatura è di Josh Friedman, Rick Jaffa e Amanda Silver e Patrick Aison. Joe Hartwick Jr, Jaffa, Silver e Jason Reed sono i produttori del film, mentre Peter Chernin e Jenno Topping sono i produttori esecutivi. Non è noto per quale ruolo William H. Macy presterà il ...
