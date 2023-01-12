Israel Electric Corporation and Prisma Photonics signed an agreement to monitor more than 1,000 km of the national grid (Di giovedì 12 gennaio 2023) The agreement extends the cooperation, improving Israel's national grid monitoring to 1,000 kilometers. PrismaPower™ will alert on events occurring on the network and enhance the ability to incorporate renewable energy into the existing grid. Dr. Eran Inbar: "It is a significant scale, on a global level. We are proud to work with Israel Electric Corporation." TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Israel Electric Corporation (IEC) has announced that the agreement will extend its cooperation with Prisma Photonics which has been using optical fibers to monitor the
