Titoli THQ Nordic in arrivo su GeForce NOWCHEF LIFE - SIMULAZIONE DI CUCINA IN COLLABORAZIONE GUIDA MICHELINNimble T6 di Vactidy è scontato al 35%Yu-Gi-Oh! DUEL LINKS celebra il sestoMeta Quest - le migliori applicazioni VR sul fitness Dead Space - trailer di lancio e un blog post sulla storiaCall of Duty: Mobile - Stagione 1 Reawakening dal 19 gennaioL’IVA PER I PRODOTTI DI PRIMA INFANZIA SI RIDUCE AL 5%NBA 2K23 - Stagione 4Xbox Developer Direct 2023Ultime Blog

Israel Electric Corporation and Prisma Photonics signed an agreement to monitor more than 1 | 000 km of the national grid

Israel Electric
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Commenta
Israel Electric Corporation and Prisma Photonics signed an agreement to monitor more than 1,000 km of the national grid (Di giovedì 12 gennaio 2023) The agreement extends the cooperation, improving Israel's national grid monitoring to 1,000 kilometers. PrismaPower™ will alert on events occurring on the network and enhance the ability to incorporate renewable energy into the existing grid. Dr. Eran Inbar: "It is a significant scale, on a global level. We are proud to work with Israel Electric Corporation." TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 Israel Electric Corporation (IEC) has announced that the agreement will extend its cooperation with Prisma Photonics which has been using optical fibers to monitor the ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Waterfall Security Announces Cybersecurity Collaboration with Yokogawa

... Israel, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - - Waterfall Security Solutions , the leader in OT cybersecurity, is pleased to announce a collaboration agreement with Yokogawa Electric Corporation, a leading ...

CyberArk to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year End 2022 Financial Results on February 9

NEWTON, Mass. & PETACH TIKVA, Israel"(BUSINESS WIRE)" CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR ), the global leader in Identity Security , today ...- 558 - 2191 press@cyberark.com Articoli correlati Mitsubishi Electric ... Israele aiuta i nazisti dell’Ucraina a rifarsi l’immagine  Infopal
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Israel Electric
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Israel Electric Israel Electric Corporation Prisma Photonics