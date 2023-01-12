Hearts-St Mirren venerdì 13 gennaio 2023 ore 20 | 45 | formazioni ufficiali | quote | pronostici

Polten (Aut) 17:30 Bayern (Ger) - Salzburg (Aut) 18:00 Sturm Graz (Am) (Aut) - SV Wildon (Aut) 19:00 PORTOGALLO LIGA PORTUGAL Portimonense - Santa Clara 21:15 SCOZIA PREMIERSHIP- St....Polten (Aut) 17:30 Bayern (Ger) - Salzburg (Aut) 18:00 Sturm Graz (Am) (Aut) - SV Wildon (Aut) 19:00 PORTOGALLO LIGA PORTUGAL Portimonense - Santa Clara 21:15 SCOZIA PREMIERSHIP- St....Robbie Neilson has named his starting XI for tonight’s cinch Premiership match with St Mirren. The Jambos host the Buddies in a 7.45pm kick-off at Tynecastle Park and the manager has handed one of his ...Young Hearts-daft fan Rudi Abbot will be celebrated through a heartfelt tribute at the club’s game with St Mirren ...